5 takeaways: Avon Old Farms 7, Loomis Chaffee 0

Drew Tsakounis, seen here in a game earlier this season, has some serious puck-moving prowess. (Seshu Badrinath/Avon Old Farms)

WINDSOR, Conn. -- So, that happened.

In what could only be termed a stunning result, Avon Old Farms humbled Loomis Chaffee, 7-0, on the road in prep school hockey action at the Savage/Johnson Rink here on The Island on Wednesday.

Both teams came in flying high, Avon at 15-2 and Loomis still in the picture with a 10-2-2 record. But just like when Avon faced Kent last week, the anticipated clash between two strong teams ended in a rather unexpectedly lopsided score in favor of the Winged Beavers.

Here's what we saw at the game: