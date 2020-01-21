5 takeaways: Avon Old Farms 6, Kent School 0

Avon and Kent, seen here earlier this season, battled big-time on Monday. (Seshu Badrinath)

AVON, Conn. — It's hard to imagine anyone saw that coming.

Sure, Avon Old Farms is having a tremendous season, but Kent is right up there as well, a regular in our weekly coaches poll. In fact, the Lions were the last team standing on this very ice before Christmas, beating Alex Jefferies and Gunnery, 5-4, in the final of the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic, successfully combining their size with a dash of speed to earn the trophy. Earlier in the tournament, Kent had beaten Avon in its own rink and its own tournament, surely a motivating factor for the Winged Beavers this time around. The loss, in fact, is the only blemish on Avon's schedule this season.

But on Monday, in a game rescheduled from Saturday because of the weather, the Winged Beavers were relentless, overwhelming the Lions on many fronts to boost their record to 12-1. Kent falls to 10-6. What promised to be a great tilt between two titans wasn't even close.

Here's what we saw at the game: