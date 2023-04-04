5 storylines to watch in the 2023 Frozen Four

Yaniv Perets was outstanding for Quinnipiac this season. (Mark Seliger)

The final weekend of the Division 1 men’s college hockey season is here.

A long journey that began way back in October comes to an end this weekend, with Boston University and Quinnipiac standing among the nation’s elite teams heading to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

To advance to the Frozen Four, the two teams won NCAA regional championships in their home region in Manchester, N.H., and Bridgeport, Conn., respectively.

BU will face top-seeded Minnesota (5 p.m.) and Quinnipiac will take on Michigan (8:30 p.m.) in Thursday’s semifinal games at Amalie Arena. The national title game is set for Saturday at 8 p.m.

Here are five New England storylines to watch during the upcoming Frozen Four action: