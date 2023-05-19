Gavin Cornforth had four goals and 10 points in 49 games for Dubuque this season. (Stephen Gassman)

The Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40 will be held this weekend at Lovell Arena in Rockland, Mass. There will be no shortage of intriguing storylines.

Forty players from each of the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth years will compete for spots in USA Hockey's Select Camps, which occurs in Amherst, N.Y., at different times throughout the summer.

On Saturday, the 2008s will play at 2 p.m., followed by the 2007s at 4 p.m. and the 2006s at 6 p.m. Play will pick up again on Sunday when the 2008s take the ice at 10 a.m., while the 2007s go on at 12 p.m. and the 2006s at 2 p.m.

The compete level will be high as players fight for a limited number of spots. Here are some things I'm watching for.