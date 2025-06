Caeden Herrington ranked second among all USHL defensemen in goals. (Lincoln Stars)

The time is almost here.

The NHL Draft begins in Los Angeles with the first round on Friday, although much of it will be done remotely. Rounds 2-7 will take place on Saturday.

There likely won't be any first-round picks from the local draft-eligible New Englanders, but that doesn't mean it's not an interesting group, because it very much is.

Let's dive into five storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.