Girls

5 storylines to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey girls Final 40

Erin Flaherty
Erin Flaherty's relentless puck-pursuit helped set her apart at Mass. Hockey girls festival in April. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The race to earn a spot in USA Hockey's national camps continues this weekend.

After impressing at Mass. Hockey's girls festival last month, the state's top players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups will trek along Route 2 to the South Shore for the Final 40.

From there, a group of evaluators will pick a still-unknown number of players to move on to the national camps.

The 2010s will fight to make the National 15 and National 15 Goalie Camps, while the 2008s and 2009s will battle for spots in the National 16/17 Camp. Those camps will be at Miami University (Ohio) in July. Each age group also has an opportunity to make the U18 Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid in August.

Before we dive into storylines for the weekend, here’s the full schedule. All games will be held at Lovell Arena in Rockland, Mass.

Saturday (Rink 2)

  • 2 p.m.: 2008s
  • 4 p.m.: 2009s
  • 6 p.m.: 2010s

Sunday (Rink 3) 

  • 10 a.m.: 2008s
  • 12 p.m.: 2009s
  • 2 p.m.: 2010s

Here are five storylines to watch.

