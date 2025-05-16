5 storylines to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival’s Final 40

Kaiden Donia was at Select 16 Camp last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It all comes down to this.

Players will battle for spots at USA Hockey's Select 17, 16 and 15 Camps this weekend at Lovell Arena in the Mass. Hockey boys festival's Final 40.

A group of evaluators will pick a certain number of players (we'll get into that in a bit) to move on to Amherst, N.Y., for Select Camps. I want to make this clear: I don't pick who moves on. I will certainly put out predictions early next week, but I have no part in the decision process.

The '08s are the oldest this season. They will aim to make Select 17 Camp, while the '09s fight for spots at Select 16 Camp. The 2010s are in their first festival, so their goal will be to make it to Select 15 Camp.

First, let's look at the schedule. All games will be held at Lovell Arena in Rockland, Mass.

Saturday

2 p.m.: 2008s

4 p.m.: 2009s

6 p.m.: 2010s

Sunday

10 a.m.: 2008 White vs. 2009 Navy

12 p.m.: 2008 Navy vs. 2009 White

2 p.m.: 2010s

Now it's time to dive into some storylines.