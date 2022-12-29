New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

5 storylines from the first month of boys prep hockey season

By

Stephen Peck has opened a lot of eyes through one month. (Avon Old Farms School)

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, prep school hockey will slowly return to the region.

Cushing hosts the Watkins Tournament starting Thursday and Tabor’s Joshua Weeks Tournament hits the ice Monday.

There weren’t a lot of surprises throughout the first month of the prep season, outside of Milton Academy’s win at the Flood-Marr Tournament.

Five intriguing storylines permeated the first 30 days of the prep hockey calendar, including teams and players rising to the top.

Here's a look at them below.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 storylines from the first month of boys prep hockey season

With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, prep school hockey will slowly return to the region. Cushing hosts the Watkins Tournament starting Thursday and Tabor’s Joshua…
Read More

Four Mass. natives make 2023 BioSteel All-American Game roster

Four Massachusetts natives will be among the 47 draft-eligible prospects taking part in the 2023 BioSteel All-American Game, set for Jan. 16 at USA Hockey…
Read More

Recruiting: What sophomores will get calls from colleges on Jan. 1?

Sunday is the first day college coaches can contact high school sophomores, according to NCAA rules. The legislation that went into effect in 2019 made…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter