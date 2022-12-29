5 storylines from the first month of boys prep hockey season

Stephen Peck has opened a lot of eyes through one month. (Avon Old Farms School)

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, prep school hockey will slowly return to the region.

Cushing hosts the Watkins Tournament starting Thursday and Tabor’s Joshua Weeks Tournament hits the ice Monday.

There weren’t a lot of surprises throughout the first month of the prep season, outside of Milton Academy’s win at the Flood-Marr Tournament.

Five intriguing storylines permeated the first 30 days of the prep hockey calendar, including teams and players rising to the top.

Here's a look at them below.