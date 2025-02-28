New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

5 storylines for the final weekend of the boys prep regular season

Avatar photo
By

Connor Davis has 40 points for Salisbury this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Come Sunday, the New England boys prep hockey playoff brackets will be released. We will finally have seeds for the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments.

But we're not there yet. There are still two days left for things to change.

The Lakes Region playoffs are Friday and Saturday. Because they're not factored into USHR's initial projected seeds, they were already important. But because Holderness beat No. 2 Dexter Southfield on Wednesday, the games are even more important. More on that in a bit.

There are also teams on the verge of the Large and Small School tournaments. We can't forget about them.

As of Thursday night, here are the projected playoff seedings, according to USHR.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 storylines for the final weekend of the boys prep regular season

Come Sunday, the New England boys prep hockey playoff brackets will be released. We will finally have seeds for the Elite 8, Large School and…
Read More
Maddy Call

Taking stock of the girls Elite 8 race before the final weekend

So much has changed in the Elite 8 picture in just the last day, let alone the last week or two. On Wednesday, two teams…
Read More

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter