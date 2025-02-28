5 storylines for the final weekend of the boys prep regular season

Connor Davis has 40 points for Salisbury this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Come Sunday, the New England boys prep hockey playoff brackets will be released. We will finally have seeds for the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments.

But we're not there yet. There are still two days left for things to change.

The Lakes Region playoffs are Friday and Saturday. Because they're not factored into USHR's initial projected seeds, they were already important. But because Holderness beat No. 2 Dexter Southfield on Wednesday, the games are even more important. More on that in a bit.

There are also teams on the verge of the Large and Small School tournaments. We can't forget about them.

As of Thursday night, here are the projected playoff seedings, according to USHR.