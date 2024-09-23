Morgan McGathey scored twice for the Wizards against the Jr. Eagles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — Chances are you'll be hearing plenty more from the players on the ice in Sunday's tilt between the East Coast Wizards and Boston Jr. Eagles at the Edge Sports Center.

In a game that featured droves of women's college hockey prospects, including at least 12 Division 1 commits as well as several Division 3 commits, the Wizards came away with a 3-0 win.

Thayer Academy's Morgan McGathey (Braintree, Mass.) scored a pair for the Wizards, and Nobles' Molly MacCurtain (Reading, Mass.) found the back of the net as well.

McGathey opened the scoring with 1:10 to go in the second period with a backhander in the slot. She doubled the lead shorthanded with five minutes to go in regulation, and MacCurtain added extra insurance in front with 1:45 left for the 3-0 final.

Let's dive into five standouts from the game.