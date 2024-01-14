New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

5 standouts from St. Mark’s 8-4 win over Rivers

Avatar photo
By

Jonathan Balzarini posted a hat trick in the first period on Saturday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — After falling to Roxbury Latin on Wednesday, St. Mark's desperately needed a strong bounce-back game. 

The Lions did that, and more, in Saturday's matchup with Rivers, riding a six-goal first period to an 8-4 win. 

St. Mark's and Rivers are two of the best teams in the ISL Eberhart, making this an important matchup. St. Mark's was the bigger and older team and it showed, especially in the first period. The Lions' forecheck caused fits for Rivers, as it created turnovers. 

Here is a full recap and five standout prospects from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 standouts from St. Mark’s 8-4 win over Rivers

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — After falling to Roxbury Latin on Wednesday, St. Mark's desperately needed a strong bounce-back game. The Lions did that, and more, in…
Read More
Cami Bell

6 takeaways from St. Paul’s 3-1 win over Phillips Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — St. Paul's jumped out to a quick start and rode it to a 3-1 win at Phillips Andover on Saturday. Cami Bell (Barre,…
Read More

6 takeaways from Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings: 18 from New England named

What better way to open 2024 than with NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings, right? The scouting service released its rankings on Friday morning, giving the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter