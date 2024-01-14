5 standouts from St. Mark’s 8-4 win over Rivers

Jonathan Balzarini posted a hat trick in the first period on Saturday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — After falling to Roxbury Latin on Wednesday, St. Mark's desperately needed a strong bounce-back game.

The Lions did that, and more, in Saturday's matchup with Rivers, riding a six-goal first period to an 8-4 win.

St. Mark's and Rivers are two of the best teams in the ISL Eberhart, making this an important matchup. St. Mark's was the bigger and older team and it showed, especially in the first period. The Lions' forecheck caused fits for Rivers, as it created turnovers.

Here is a full recap and five standout prospects from the game.