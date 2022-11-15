Joe Marchi was a star for the River Rats on Sunday. ((Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats took down East Coast Militia, 5-1, on Sunday to win the 15O Tier 1 2022 National Bound State Championship.

The River Rats opened the game with two goals in the first period and they never looked back, adding a tally in the second period and two more in the third. The second period was when the Militia logged their lone goal, which we’ll get to in a bit.

The River Rats came in as the No. 2 seed, and the Militia entered at No. 5. While the Militia had a nice run in the tournament to get to the final, the River Rats had no problem showing why they were the higher seed.

Neponset Valley dominated most of the game, controlling the action and playing a lot of minutes in the Militia’s end.

Here are the standout players from the championship.