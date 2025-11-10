5 standouts from 14U Islanders Hockey Club’s Mass. state title win

Islanders Hockey Club took down the Cape Cod Whalers in the 14U Mass. state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Islanders Hockey Club was the No. 1 seed in the Massachusetts 14U state tournament for a reason. They proved it on Sunday, taking down the Cape Cod Whalers, 4-2.

Islanders Hockey Club punched its ticket to USA Hockey 14U nationals, which is in Plymouth, Mich., from March 24-29.

Here's a full game recap, along with standouts from the game.

The Whalers got some early chances, but Islanders Hockey Club struck first when forward Brayden Campanale (Norwell, Mass.) scored on a wraparound just a few minutes into the game.