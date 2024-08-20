Drew Karlovits of BC High was a standout at the Massachusetts High School Hockey Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WOBURN, Mass. — The Massachusetts High School Hockey Showcase was held Friday through Sunday at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

Six teams full of MIAA players took to the ice over the three days for games and practices. Arlington bench boss John Messuri, who was recently on the RinkWise podcast, ran the event.

We already did a story on the standout forwards from the showcase. Click or tap here to read that.

Before we get into the standout defensemen and goalies, there was one thing I saw quite a bit of this past weekend.