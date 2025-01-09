New England Hockey Journal

5 standout defenders from the New Year’s Prep Puck Drop

Avatar photo
By

Mia MacDonald
Mia MacDonald (4) celebrates her goal for Rivers against Hill School. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Some of the top teams in girls prep hockey rang in 2025 earlier this week at the New Year’s Prep Puck Drop, hosted by St. George’s.

In addition to the host Dragons (6-4-0), the tournament featured Canterbury (1-6-0), Cushing (10-2-0), Hill School (7-5-0), Rivers (7-2-0), and Williston Northampton (9-0-0).

Just as it did at the Harrington Tournament before the holiday break, Williston ran the table, adding a second trophy to this season’s collection. The Wildcats shut out Cushing, 5-0, in Monday’s championship after beating Rivers, 5-1, and Canterbury, 8-1, on Sunday. Nora Curtis powered Williston with two goals and two assists against Cushing, while Olivia Ferebee and River Grady (Bedford, NH) combined for the clean sheet.

I made it down to St. George’s on Monday morning to take in the final day of action. In addition to the championship, I caught Rivers’ 4-1 win over Hill as well as St. George’s 5-2 triumph over Canterbury.

We got into nine standout forwards from the day earlier this week. Now, here are five defenders who impressed

