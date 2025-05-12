Alexander Guo was a standout '10 defenseman this past weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey boys festival can be a tough showing for defensemen. It's not very structured, so the defensemen who stand out are usually the offensive ones.

For 2010-born players in Massachusetts, they got their first taste of that this weekend, hoping to move on to the Final 40 held next weekend at Lovell Arena. From there, it's about making USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp.

It's also hard to evaluate goalies at these kinds of events. And since I only spent one day with each birth year, I decided not to highlight any goalies.

I was, however, impressed with a handful of defensemen. I've already highlighted some forwards I liked from Friday's action, which was my day with the '10s.

Let's dive in.