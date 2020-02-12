5 questions for … St. Mark’s coach Carl Corazzini

Coach Carl Corazzini is a former NHL and prep school player. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Carl Corazzini played in the National Hockey League in parts of two seasons, first for 12 games with his hometown Boston Bruins in 2003-04, when he scored two goals and was a plus-2.

His second stint came with the Chicago Blackhawks, in 2006-07, when he played seven games, registering two assists and two minutes in penalties.

But those two stops are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his professional career.

Corazzini, who hails from Framingham, Mass., came out of St. Sebastian's School, where he put up 29 goals and 31 assists for 60 points in 25 games as a 17-year-old.