5 questions for … Salisbury coach Andrew Will

Coach Andrew Will, seen here in 2014, consistently has a contender in Salisbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Andrew Will is in his 10th season as head coach at Salibury School, the prep school tucked into the northwest corner of Connecticut. Originally from Toronto, Will, 45, was a defenseman during his playing days, most notably for four seasons with Union College, where he was captain and ECAC Defensive Defenseman of the Year in his senior year. After his college career ended, he signed with the Mobile Mysticks of the East Coast Hockey League, where he played for two seasons.

The following year, 1999, he joined Union's coaching staff as an assistant, where he stayed for four years. He spent one year with RPI, also as an assistant, before taking the head coaching job for Upper Canada College in Toronto, where he stayed for four years. His work there — three berths in the year-end finals — earned him the call in 2008 to Salisbury, where he's been the head coach ever since.

So far at Salisbury, Will has a 196-43-21 record, winning the 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015 New England Prep Championships, six Housatonic League titles (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017) and the 2009, 2013 and 2014 Flood-Marr Tournament. His team has also been an Elite Eight finalist the last two years, losing both times to Kimball Union. For his work in 2014-15, Will was named USHS All-USA Hockey Coach of the Year.