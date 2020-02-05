5 questions for … Dexter Southfield coach Dan Donato

Dexter Southfield coach Danny Donato has his team firing on all cylinders. (Adam Richins/Dexter Southfield)

Dan Donato knows what it takes to compete.

After all, the Dedham, Mass., native has been competing as a player and a coach for a long, long time. And not just in hockey. He was a defenseman at Boston University from 1991-94, scoring eight goals and adding 28 assists for 36 points in 80 games, and then he was a utility player in the Tampa Bay Ray and New York Yankee organizations, from 1995-98.

Keeping up with that theme of being pretty active, Donato, 49, is still a busy guy these days at Dexter Southfield: Not only is he the varsity boys' hockey coach, he's also the varsity boys' baseball coach -- as well as the senior associate director of admissions.