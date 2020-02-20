5 questions for … Cushing coach Steve Jacobs

Coach Steve Jacobs has been with Cushing for 25 years. (Cushing Academy)

In his 25 years as a coach at Cushing Academy, Steve Jacobs has tapped the shoulders of some impressive talent, everyone from Jeff Norton to Keith Yandle to Conor Sheary to Lukas Gustafsson. And it seems like he's under no illusion as to what that means for him as a coach.

"Yeah, kind of makes you a good coach when you get to do that with guys like that," he said with a laugh. "I’m not going to kid you."

Jacobs, 65, is having another good season at Cushing, riding a five-game winning streak into the latest coaches poll with a 17-6-3 record.