5 New Englanders, slew of others who play here invited to USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp

Cam Minella broke out for Brunswick this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's not guaranteed success, but getting the call to USA Hockey's National Team Development Program is a big deal.

Every year, the NTDP invites the best 15-year-old, American-born players to try out for their U17 team. That's the first step of a two-year process.

You have to make the team — and five New Englanders, along with several others who play here, got that invite. Seven locals and one prospect who played here got the call to camp last season. Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.), Jamie Glance (Stratham, N.H.) and Luke Scharier were the ones who made it.

This year's camp will be held in Plymouth, Mich., March 19-23. The '09s are the targeted group to fill next year's U17 team.

