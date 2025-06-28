5 New Englanders picked in the 2025 NHL Draft

Carter Amico was taken 38th by the Philadelphia Flyers. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Sure, there weren't any New Englanders picked in the first round. But it didn't take long for the first one to go.

Just six picks into Round 2, the Philadelphia Flyers picked U.S. National Team Development Program defenseman and Boston University commit Carter Amico (Westbrook, Maine) with the 38th pick.

Amico was the first of five New Englanders drafted, along with one other New England prep player taken.

With the 95th pick, former St. Sebastian's forward and Norwell, Mass., native Teddy Mutryn was selected. Mutryn spent the past winter with the USHL's Chicago Steel, scoring 17 goals and finishing with 30 points in 47 games. He also spent time with the NTDP's U18 team. He's committed to Boston College.