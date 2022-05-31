5 New England prospects to demonstrate area’s quality, depth at NHL Scouting Combine

Defenseman Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.) is attending the NHL Scouting Combine. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Five players from New England are at this week’s NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo ahead of the NHL Entry draft, being held July 7-8 in Montreal.

While Shane Wright, Logan Cooley and Juraj Slafkovsky are the projected top three picks, a slew of other prospects are looking to impress NHL organizations at the combine. Whether it be through the physical aspect of the combine testing or interviews, prospects have a chance to upgrade their stock.

The New England region is well represented at the event by a quality group of prospects expected to provide depth throughout the seven-round lottery.