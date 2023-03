Lawrence Academy's Josh Erickson celebrates tying the Small School championship with 22.1 seconds left in the third period. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two overtimes and the two best teams in the region going right down to the wire.

That's how it went on Sunday. Both Taft and Lawrence Academy came away with overtime wins for titles. Avon Old Farms edged out Cushing, 3-1, for the Elite 8 crown.

It was a memorable day — one that will have mixed emotions for many. But for all who watched, there are moments they will never forget.

Here are the five moments we won't soon forget from the NEPSAC boys championships.