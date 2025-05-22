New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

5 Mass. skaters make preliminary USA Hockey U18 Women’s National Team Festival roster

Avatar photo
By

Maggie Averill
Phillips Andover's Maggie Averill will be a popular college hockey prospect. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There's already a fair amount of local representation heading to USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Women's National Team Festival.

The festival will take place in Lake Placid, N.Y., from August 3-9.

The initial roster includes 15 players. A third of that group is made up of Massachusetts locals, including current prep hockey stars.

Players competing in the National 15 and 16/17 camps will also have the opportunity to advance to the U18 festival. A final roster of approximately 46 players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups will be released on July 29, 2025, following the conclusion of the 16/17 and 15 camps.

At the U18 festival, players will be evaluated to make the U18 Select Series team, which competes against Canada the week after the festival.

NATIONAL CAMPS: 46 locals make 15 Camp | 36 locals make 16/17 Camp | 12 locals make U19 Training Camp

Here's which locals made the preliminary roster.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kelsey MacPherson

46 Mass., New England players make USA Hockey girls National 15 Camp

There will hardly be a shortage of local representation at USA Hockey's girls National 15 Camp this summer. The camp, which will run from July…
Read More
Lindsay Stepnowski

36 Mass., New England skaters make USA Hockey National 16/17 Camp

USA Hockey's girls National 16/17 Camp roster is here. The camp will feature 170 total players across the 2008 and 2009 birth years and will…
Read More
Maggie Averill

5 Mass. skaters make preliminary USA Hockey U18 Women’s National Team Festival roster

There's already a fair amount of local representation heading to USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Women's National Team Festival. The festival will take place in Lake…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter