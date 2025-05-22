5 Mass. skaters make preliminary USA Hockey U18 Women’s National Team Festival roster

Phillips Andover's Maggie Averill will be a popular college hockey prospect. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There's already a fair amount of local representation heading to USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Women's National Team Festival.

The festival will take place in Lake Placid, N.Y., from August 3-9.

The initial roster includes 15 players. A third of that group is made up of Massachusetts locals, including current prep hockey stars.

Players competing in the National 15 and 16/17 camps will also have the opportunity to advance to the U18 festival. A final roster of approximately 46 players across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups will be released on July 29, 2025, following the conclusion of the 16/17 and 15 camps.

At the U18 festival, players will be evaluated to make the U18 Select Series team, which competes against Canada the week after the festival.

Here's which locals made the preliminary roster.