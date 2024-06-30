5 local takeaways from the 2024 NHL Draft

Cole Eiserman went 20th overall to the New York Islanders in the 2024 NHL Draft. (Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

When the history books are written for New England hockey, the 2024 NHL Draft will be viewed as a below-average showing for the region.

Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) went 20th overall to the New York Islanders. Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) followed in the second round (55th overall) to the Nashville Predators. Elliott Groenewold (Bellows Falls, Vt.) was picked by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round (110th overall).

Then, Ben Merrill (Hingham, Mass.) was picked in the sixth round (166th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens. Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) was the final pick from the region, taken in the seventh round (195th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On the bright side, there were more picks from New England than the four that were taken last year.

Even with only five picks, there was still a lot to digest from this draft — things with short- and long-term implications.