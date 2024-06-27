5 local storylines to watch in the 2024 NHL Draft

Cole Eiserman should be picked somewhere in the top 20 picks. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The fun begins when the 2024 NHL Draft kicks into gear on Friday from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

While it's pretty clear Macklin Celebrini of Boston University will go No. 1 to the San Jose Sharks, things will get interesting for local prospects after that.

Of the draft-eligible players from New England, I'd say three are guaranteed to be drafted.

As for the rest? I wouldn't be shocked if one or two got picked. But I also wouldn't be shocked if four or five got picked.

Remember: there are only seven rounds of the draft and they're picking from players all over the world. A team has to really like someone to select them.

Still, all it takes is one team.

Here are five storylines to watch when it comes to local players.