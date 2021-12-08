5 Hockey East/ECAC women’s programs thriving on the power play

Yale junior Emma Seitz has three power-play goals. The Bulldogs have the second-best percentage in the nation. (Yale Athletics)

With wins tough to come by and games so tight, power plays are more critical than ever.

Consider that the four top Division 1 women’s power plays in the nation, by percentage, belong to programs ranked in the top eight in the latest poll.

Second-ranked Ohio State leads the way with an impressive 35.85 percentage. The only other school over 30 percent entering the week is Yale University (31.71).

“When you have it it’s such a luxury,” Yale head coach Mark Bolding said of a hot power play. “And when you don’t have it’s such a stress on your hockey team. It’s a big part of the game. Scoring goals can be a challenge.”

Yale’s dominance with the man advantage is a major reason the Bulldogs are 9-3-1 and ranked seventh in the country.

Let’s take a look at the five women's programs in Hockey East/ECAC Hockey with the best power play.