Parker Ford has been a freshman leader for Providence. (Getty Images)

Related Articles

Recruiting: New Hampshire lands Damien Carfagna The University of New Hampshire received a verbal commitment from Lawrence Academy defenseman Damien Carfagna, the player announced on Twitter Wednesday night. Carfagna, an '02 from… Read More

Recruiting: Joseph Dunlap commits to Ohio State Fargo Force forward Joseph Dunlap has committed to Ohio State, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Dunlap, a '99 from Windham, N.H., previously was committed… Read More