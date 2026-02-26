Josh Phillips and Kimball Union are the No. 1 seed in the Lakes Region tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Every New England boys prep hockey season flies by. Weren't we just standing and shivering at holiday tournaments, thinking about Christmas plans?

This one has been no different, and it's been one filled with parity. That will continue into the final days of the season.

On Sunday morning, the brackets for all three tournaments will be out. We will know the fields in the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments.

The biggest tournament of the next two days will be the Lakes Region tournament. That will have implications for all three tournaments. More on that in a bit.

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on in the final two days of the regular season.