5 biggest storylines to follow in NEPSAC championship games

Charlie Gollob is one of Avon Old Farms' leaders on offense. (Avon Old Farms Athletics)

The NEPSAC hockey season comes down to one day, and that day has finally come.

Six teams will battle for the three prep championships on Sunday at Saint Anselm College. Here's the full schedule for the day.

Martin/Earl Large School: No. 1 Taft vs. No. 2 Salisbury, 12 p.m.

Piatelli/Simmons Small School: No. 3 Frederick Gunn vs. No. 4 Lawrence Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Stuart/Corkery Elite 8: No. 1 Cushing vs. No. 2 Avon Old Farms, 5 p.m.

All three matchups present intriguing storylines. While the Elite 8 and Large School finals are between the No. 1 and 2 seeds, the Small School championship features two teams on impressive runs.

Here are the five biggest storylines entering Championship Sunday.