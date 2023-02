Kimball Union has a big weekend ahead of it. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With prep hockey entering its final two days of the regular season, much has been decided, but there are still spots up for grabs and league championships to be won.

Who will snag the final few spots in the Elite 8? Who will win the Lake Region?

In a season that has certainly not gone chalk, there are a number of intriguing storylines before Sunday’s tournament fields are announced.

Here are the five biggest ones.