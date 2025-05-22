46 Mass., New England players make USA Hockey girls National 15 Camp

Kelsey MacPherson will play at St. Paul's after a standout eighth-grade season for Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There will hardly be a shortage of local representation at USA Hockey's girls National 15 Camp this summer.

The camp, which will run from July 24-29, at Miami University (Ohio), features 216 players from the 2010 birth year. It coincides with the National 15 Goalie Camp, which is July 22-24.

Of the 216 players competing in the camp, 46 hail from either Massachusetts or New England — 26 forwards, 16 defenders and four goalies. Here's the full roster.

Those players will also have the opportunity to advance to the Under-18 Women's National Team Festival in Lake Placid in August.

Here's a look at which Massachusetts and New England locals made the roster.

NATIONAL CAMPS: 36 locals make 16/17 Camp | 5 from Mass. make U18 Festival | 12 locals make U19 Training Camp