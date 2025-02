Ryan Leonard scored a goal against Northeastern on Monday night. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON ― There will be a Commonwealth Avenue takeover in the Beanpot championship.

For the first time since 2016, archrivals Boston College and Boston University will meet for the title at TD Garden.

Monday’s semifinal had the top-ranked Eagles oust two-time defending champion Northeastern 8-2 after the Terriers took care of business in a 7-1 triumph over Harvard. Before this year, no single Beanpot game had featured a seven-goal output since 2020.

Here are some takeaways from each game.