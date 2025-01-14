4 New Englanders to compete in 2025 All-American Game

Everett Baldwin was a standout at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp this past summer. (USA Hockey)

When the puck drops on the All-American Game Thursday night, New England will have four natives playing — and they're all on the same team.

The All-American Game showcases some of the top NHL draft-eligible players from the U.S. National Team Development Program, the USHL and other places.

It gives NHL scouts a chance to see the best take on the best.

The four locals are forwards Richard Gallant and Teddy Mutryn, as well as defensemen Caeden Herrington and Everett Baldwin. All will play on Team White.