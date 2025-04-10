New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

4 New Englanders make 2025-26 USNTDP U17 team

From left: Finn Sears, Sam Pandolfo and Carter Meyer all made the next USNTDP team. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2025-26 U.S. National Team Development Program will have solid New England representation.

Four locals, along with four other players who played at Mount St. Charles this season, made the next NTDP squad.

The Rivers forward trio of Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.), Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.) all made it. Mid Fairfield's Jake Boguniecki (Orange, Conn.) will be the only local on defense.

As for Mount St. Charles, forwards Rocco Pelosi and Brayden Scuderi made it. Defenseman Christian Semetsis earned a spot on the team, as well as goalie Nathaniel Chizik.

Here is the full roster.

