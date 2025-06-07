New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

37 New Englanders picked in 2025 QMJHL Draft

Arlington defenseman Kurt Beck was taken in the third round of the QMJHL Draft by Sherbrooke. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

The first QMJHL Draft since the CHL ruling is finished. It certainly wasn't short on New Englanders.

In total, a whopping 37 locals were picked in the 12-round draft. Rivers forward Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) was the first local off the board, as the Québec Remparts selected him 17th at the end of the first round.

On Day 2, it took just three picks into Round 2 for the second New Englander to go. The Halifax Mooseheads picked Brunswick defenseman Cam Minella (Darien, Conn.) with the 21st pick. Minella was a lock to go high, as he shined with Brunswick and Mid Fairfield this past winter, and was an invite to the U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp.

Following Minella was BK Selects 16U center Nolan Duskocy (Ellington, Conn.), who is committed to UMass. Duskocy was picked in the second round (31st overall) by the Charlottetown Islanders. He was the first local '08 picked.

As a reminder, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has the regional rights to Quebec, Atlantic Canada and New England.

Let's dive into the full group of players picked.

Our Free Weekly Newsletter