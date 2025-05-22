New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

36 Mass., New England skaters make USA Hockey National 16/17 Camp

By

Lindsay Stepnowski
Loomis Chaffee's Lindsay Stepnowski, a Harvard commit, was named NEPSAC Player of the Year for 2024-25. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

USA Hockey's girls National 16/17 Camp roster is here.

The camp will feature 170 total players across the 2008 and 2009 birth years and will run from July 18-23 at Miami University (Ohio). 

Of the 170 players, 36 will represent the Massachusetts and New England districts − 20 forwards, 13 defenders and three goalies. 

The camp will also be an evaluation to see which players will move on to fill out the 46-player roster for the Under-18 Women's National Team Festival in Lake Placid in August. 

Here's which Massachusetts and New England locals made the roster. 

