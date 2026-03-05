Avon Old Farms stunned Dexter Southfield on Wednesday night. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It was a wild Wednesday night around NEPSAC boys hockey, but mainly in the Elite 8. Three of the top four seeds will be watching the rest of the tournament from home.

In the Large and Small School brackets, only one lower seed beat a higher seed.

Out of the 12 games, only one needed overtime. In the Large School, three of the games had the same score, and every Small School win was by three or more goals.

A weird night.

Here are the complete results from all three tournaments.

Elite 8

No. 8 Avon Old Farms 4, No. 1 Dexter Southfield 2

No. 1 Dexter Southfield 2 No. 2 St. Mark's 7, No. 7 Belmont Hill 2

No. 7 Belmont Hill 2 No. 6 Kimball Union 1, No. 3 Salisbury 0

No. 3 Salisbury 0 No. 5 Hotchkiss 3, No. 4 St. Sebastian's 0

Large School

No. 1 Tabor 2, No. 8 Choate 1

No. 8 Choate 1 No. 2 Cushing 2, No. 7 Deerfield 1 (OT)

No. 7 Deerfield 1 (OT) No. 3 Phillips Andover 5, St. Paul's 1

St. Paul's 1 No. 4 Brunswick 2, No. 5 Thayer 1

Small School

No. 1 Holderness 9, No. 8 Pomfret 6

No. 8 Pomfret 6 No. 2 Winchendon 7, No. 7 New Hampton 1

No. 7 New Hampton 1 No. 3 Canterbury 4, No. 6 St. George's 1

No. 6 St. George's 1 No. 5 Berkshire 5, No. 4 Rivers 0

While I caught bits and pieces of the early Large and Small School games, my focus was on watching the four Elite 8 matchups. Watching four streams at once is hard enough. I did add some thoughts about the Large and Small School tournaments at the end.

Let's dive in.