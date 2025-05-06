New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
USHL

32 New Englanders taken in 2025 USHL Phase 2 Draft

Avatar photo
By

Justin Graf was picked in the third round by Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The USHL Phase 2 Draft was completed on Tuesday. It was a busy day for New Englanders, as a whopping 31 locals were picked, along with a slew of players with ties to the region.

While the Phase 1 Draft was only for 2009-born players, Phase 2 was for anyone born from 2005-08. Prospects selected in Phase 2 are typically breakout prospects from the past year in prep, U16 hockey and different junior levels.

The Green Bay Gamblers traded for the first pick and selected U.S. National Team Development Program forward Landon Hafele. The Chicago Steel picked defenseman Garrett Lindberg, a teammate of Hafele with the NTDP, with the second pick.

Niko Tournas (Redding, Conn.), an '06, was the first local off the board, getting taken in the first round by the Sioux Falls Stampede. Tournas notched 39 goals and 74 points in 56 games for the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the NAHL this season. He's committed to New Hampshire.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

32 New Englanders taken in 2025 USHL Phase 2 Draft

The USHL Phase 2 Draft was completed on Tuesday. It was a busy day for New Englanders, as a whopping 31 locals were picked, along…
Read More

12 uncommitted ’08 defenders to watch at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

The Mass. Hockey boys festival is on the docket for the next two weekends. It's a big deal for the 2008-born players. From Friday through…
Read More

21 New England ’09 prospects taken in USHL Phase 1 Draft

There was quite a bit of New England representation in the 2025 USHL Phase 1 Draft. Twenty-one prospects were picked over the 15 rounds, along…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter