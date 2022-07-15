32 New Englanders at USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp

Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) will compete at the 2022 USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Thirty-two players born in 2007 will compete at the 2022 USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp that begins Saturday at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.

The ’07s are the third and final birth year to participate in a USA Hockey festival this summer in the Buffalo suburb. It’s the beginning of a very important 10 months for the ’07s, as they’ll have a chance to be selected for USA Hockey’s NTDP next March and to be drafted into the USHL a couple of months later.

Players from New England earned invites to USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp by virtue of being selected out of two districts. Players from the Bay State qualified at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival while prospects from the other five states in the region competed at the New England District Select 15s.

Massachusetts Hockey has a deeper talent pool at the forward position while New England District has the better crop of prospects on defense. The majority of the top players in New England will be skating this upcoming season for Junior Eagles, Mid Fairfield, Mount Saint Charles and Neponset Valley River Rats.

While much can change over the coming years, forwards Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.), Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) and Michael Munroe (Hanover, Mass.), and defensemen Anthony Bongo (Ridgefield, Conn.) and Marco Senerchia (Greenville, R.I.) are generating the most buzz through the first few months of the 2022 offseason.

New England Forwards

Tommy Anderson, LW, Braintree, Mass./Thayer/River Rats U14

Egan Beveridge, RW, East Kingston, N.H./Mid Fairfield U14

Cam Caron, LW, Dracut, Mass./Dracut Tyngsboro/South Shore Kings U14

Matthew Dabrowski, C, Stratford, Conn./Mid Fairfield U14

Alex Donovan, RW, Darien, Conn./Shattuck-St. Mary’s U14

Luke Dow, RW, Orange, Conn./Mount Saint Charles U14

Richard Gallant, C, Concord, Mass./St. Mark’s/Islanders HC U14

Liam Gore, LW, Arlington, Mass./Arlington/Junior Eagles U14

Indiana Grossbard, RW, Wilton, Conn./Cardigan Mountain School/Long Island Gulls U14

Tucker Harris, LW, Ferrisburg, Vt./Cardigan Mountain School

Billy MacAusland, LW, Westwood, Mass./Junior Eagles U14

Jack McDonough, LW, Duxbury, Mass./Boston Advantage U14

Michael Munroe, LW, Hanover, Mass./Hanover/Junior Eagles U14

Teddy Mutryn, C, Norwell, Mass./St. Sebastian’s/Junior Eagles U16

Tucker Spiess, Greenwich, Conn./Brunswick/Mid Fairfield U14

Jake Tavares, RW, Belmont, Mass./Junior Eagles U14

CJ Watroba, LW, West Springfield, Mass./Pope Francis/Springfield Rifles U14

New England Defensemen

Carter Amico, Portland, Maine/Seacoast U14

Everett Baldwin, Rumford, R.I./Moses Brown/Junior Eagles U14

Anthony Bongo, Ridgefield, Conn./Mid Fairfield U14

Nick Evans, Malden, Mass./Malden Catholic/Islanders HC U14

Shane Gould, Princeton, Mass./Mount Saint Charles U14

Evan Jones, Arlington, Mass./Junior Eagles U14

Anthony Pelliterri, Holbrook, Mass./Islanders HC U14

Kirby Perler, Woodbridge, Conn./Mid Fairfield U14

Colin Rowe, Andover, Mass./Andover/Islanders HC U14

Tyler Russo, South Hamilton, Mass./Islanders HC U14

Marco Senerchia, Greenville, R.I./Mount Saint Charles U14

New England Goaltenders

Liam Joyce, West Hartford, Conn./Shattuck-St. Mary’s U14

Devin Mehta, Princeton, Mass./Boston Advantage U14

Anthony Palmer, Winthrop, Mass./St. Mary’s/River Rats U14

Phoenix Wells, Bellows Falls, Vt./Bellows Falls Academy

Forwards with ties to region

Conrad Fondrk, C, Mount Saint Charles U14

Michael Mardula, RW, Mid Fairfield U14

Alex Mimaud, LW, Mount Saint Charles U14

Nicholas Whitehead, LW, Mount Saint Charles U14

Defensemen with ties to region

Tommy Bleyl, Mid Fairfield U14

Matthew Grimes, Mount Saint Charles U14

Rocco Marinucci, Mid Fairfield U14

Goaltenders with ties to region

Ryan Denes, G, Mount Saint Charles U14