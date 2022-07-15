32 New Englanders at USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp

Thirty-two players born in 2007 will compete at the 2022 USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp that begins Saturday at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.
The ’07s are the third and final birth year to participate in a USA Hockey festival this summer in the Buffalo suburb. It’s the beginning of a very important 10 months for the ’07s, as they’ll have a chance to be selected for USA Hockey’s NTDP next March and to be drafted into the USHL a couple of months later.
Players from New England earned invites to USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp by virtue of being selected out of two districts. Players from the Bay State qualified at the Massachusetts Hockey CCM High Performance Festival while prospects from the other five states in the region competed at the New England District Select 15s.
Massachusetts Hockey has a deeper talent pool at the forward position while New England District has the better crop of prospects on defense. The majority of the top players in New England will be skating this upcoming season for Junior Eagles, Mid Fairfield, Mount Saint Charles and Neponset Valley River Rats.
While much can change over the coming years, forwards Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.), Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) and Michael Munroe (Hanover, Mass.), and defensemen Anthony Bongo (Ridgefield, Conn.) and Marco Senerchia (Greenville, R.I.) are generating the most buzz through the first few months of the 2022 offseason.
New England Forwards
Tommy Anderson, LW, Braintree, Mass./Thayer/River Rats U14
Egan Beveridge, RW, East Kingston, N.H./Mid Fairfield U14
Cam Caron, LW, Dracut, Mass./Dracut Tyngsboro/South Shore Kings U14
Matthew Dabrowski, C, Stratford, Conn./Mid Fairfield U14
Alex Donovan, RW, Darien, Conn./Shattuck-St. Mary’s U14
Luke Dow, RW, Orange, Conn./Mount Saint Charles U14
Richard Gallant, C, Concord, Mass./St. Mark’s/Islanders HC U14
Liam Gore, LW, Arlington, Mass./Arlington/Junior Eagles U14
Indiana Grossbard, RW, Wilton, Conn./Cardigan Mountain School/Long Island Gulls U14
Tucker Harris, LW, Ferrisburg, Vt./Cardigan Mountain School
Billy MacAusland, LW, Westwood, Mass./Junior Eagles U14
Jack McDonough, LW, Duxbury, Mass./Boston Advantage U14
Michael Munroe, LW, Hanover, Mass./Hanover/Junior Eagles U14
Teddy Mutryn, C, Norwell, Mass./St. Sebastian’s/Junior Eagles U16
Tucker Spiess, Greenwich, Conn./Brunswick/Mid Fairfield U14
Jake Tavares, RW, Belmont, Mass./Junior Eagles U14
CJ Watroba, LW, West Springfield, Mass./Pope Francis/Springfield Rifles U14
New England Defensemen
Carter Amico, Portland, Maine/Seacoast U14
Everett Baldwin, Rumford, R.I./Moses Brown/Junior Eagles U14
Anthony Bongo, Ridgefield, Conn./Mid Fairfield U14
Nick Evans, Malden, Mass./Malden Catholic/Islanders HC U14
Shane Gould, Princeton, Mass./Mount Saint Charles U14
Evan Jones, Arlington, Mass./Junior Eagles U14
Anthony Pelliterri, Holbrook, Mass./Islanders HC U14
Kirby Perler, Woodbridge, Conn./Mid Fairfield U14
Colin Rowe, Andover, Mass./Andover/Islanders HC U14
Tyler Russo, South Hamilton, Mass./Islanders HC U14
Marco Senerchia, Greenville, R.I./Mount Saint Charles U14
New England Goaltenders
Liam Joyce, West Hartford, Conn./Shattuck-St. Mary’s U14
Devin Mehta, Princeton, Mass./Boston Advantage U14
Anthony Palmer, Winthrop, Mass./St. Mary’s/River Rats U14
Phoenix Wells, Bellows Falls, Vt./Bellows Falls Academy
Forwards with ties to region
Conrad Fondrk, C, Mount Saint Charles U14
Michael Mardula, RW, Mid Fairfield U14
Alex Mimaud, LW, Mount Saint Charles U14
Nicholas Whitehead, LW, Mount Saint Charles U14
Defensemen with ties to region
Tommy Bleyl, Mid Fairfield U14
Matthew Grimes, Mount Saint Charles U14
Rocco Marinucci, Mid Fairfield U14
Goaltenders with ties to region
Ryan Denes, G, Mount Saint Charles U14