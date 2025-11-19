32 breakout forward candidates in 2025-26 boys prep hockey

Xander Boutilier had 22 points in 30 games last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

This is one of my favorite times of the year on the hockey calendar — right before the New England boys prep hockey season.

There's a thrill in the air. So much is unknown. Every team has a chance. Every player has a shot at a big season. The possibilities seem limitless.

A month from now, everyone will come back down to Earth.

But before that happens, it's a good time to take stock of breakout candidates. Way more than these forwards listed below will break out this winter, but these players have shown big improvements through the spring, summer and fall.

I did this last season with forwards, defensemen and goalies.

I'll take my victory laps with defensemen and goalies in those future stories, but these were a few of the forwards I picked to break out last winter:

Zach Baker , Groton: 40 points in 29 games

, Groton: 40 points in 29 games Rui Han , Andover: 37 points in 29 games; committed to Yale

, Andover: 37 points in 29 games; committed to Yale Ryan Hedley , Salisbury: 48 points in 31 games

, Salisbury: 48 points in 31 games Will Manchuso , St. Mark's: 37 points in 30 games

, St. Mark's: 37 points in 30 games Iain Olsen , Kimball Union: 40 points in 34 games

, Kimball Union: 40 points in 34 games Caiden Pellegrino , St. Mark's: 41 points in 30 games

, St. Mark's: 41 points in 30 games Joe Salandra , Brunswick: 72 points in 35 games

, Brunswick: 72 points in 35 games Ethan Travis, Tabor: 39 points in 26 games

As I'm a fan of making things harder on myself, I won't include any player who scored at or above a point per game last season. Also, no college commits. Those are the rules. I am, however, allowing for players who were on this last year to be on again.

I also picked 32 forwards, just like last season. They're listed in alphabetical order. Again, there will be separate stories on defensemen and goalies.

Let's dive in.