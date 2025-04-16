New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

305 players invited to 2025 New England District boys camp

Timothy Donohue played for Mid Fairfield and Westminster this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

From Thursday through Sunday, the top boys talent in the New England District will battle for spots at USA Hockey Select Camps.

In all, 305 players will descend upon the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, Conn.

The New England District makes up every state in the region except for Massachusetts, which is its own district, according to USA Hockey.

The birth years battling this season are '08s, '09s and '10s. The '08s will form a team competing at Select 17 Camp July 7-13. The New England 17s won the camp in 2023.

With the '09s, they will fight for spots at Select 16 Camp, which is June 25-July 1. Things are a bit different there, as USA Hockey tells the district how many spots they have to send players to Buffalo and New England abides by it.

The '10s, who are in their first year going through this, will compete for spots at Select 15 Camp, which will be held July 16-21.

Here is the full schedule for the camp this weekend.

