New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

3 takeaways from No. 9 BU’s Beanpot championship win over No. 1 BC

By

Shane Lachance, an Andover, Mass., native, hoists the Beanpot for BU. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON ― The Terriers scooped up all the beans again.

A run of four unanswered goals from the second period on and the continued stellar play of freshman goaltender Mikhail Yegorov propelled Boston University to a 4-1 upset win over top-ranked archrival Boston College in the Beanpot Championship.

With the win, the Terriers hoisted the ‘Pot for the second time in four years and a record 32nd overall.

Earlier in the evening, Harvard beat Northeastern 4-3 in the consolation game on the strength of four power-play goals, including two by Bruins defenseman prospect Mason Langenbrunner. Former Nobles standout Casey Severo had one goal and one assist for the Crimson.

Here are three key takeaways from the championship game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nobles boys head coach Brian Day to retire at end of season

Brian Day, the Nobles boys hockey head coach since 2001, will retire from his spot behind the bench at the end of the season. Despite…
Read More

3 takeaways from No. 9 BU’s Beanpot championship win over No. 1 BC

BOSTON ― The Terriers scooped up all the beans again. A run of four unanswered goals from the second period on and the continued stellar…
Read More

Div. 3 power rankings: Why Colby, Bowdoin and UNE are all ascending

It was a good weekend to be a Division 3 team from Maine. NESCAC travel partners Colby and Bowdoin faced one of the tougher road…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter