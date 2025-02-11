Shane Lachance, an Andover, Mass., native, hoists the Beanpot for BU. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON ― The Terriers scooped up all the beans again.

A run of four unanswered goals from the second period on and the continued stellar play of freshman goaltender Mikhail Yegorov propelled Boston University to a 4-1 upset win over top-ranked archrival Boston College in the Beanpot Championship.

With the win, the Terriers hoisted the ‘Pot for the second time in four years and a record 32nd overall.

Earlier in the evening, Harvard beat Northeastern 4-3 in the consolation game on the strength of four power-play goals, including two by Bruins defenseman prospect Mason Langenbrunner. Former Nobles standout Casey Severo had one goal and one assist for the Crimson.

Here are three key takeaways from the championship game.