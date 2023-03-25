Despite a 5-0 loss to Quinnipiac on Friday, Scott Borek led Merrimack to an incredible season. (Merrimack Athletics)

The first round in the 2023 Division 1 NCAA Hockey Tournament's Bridgeport regional continued a trend seen throughout college hockey on Friday.

Ohio State steamrolled Harvard, 8-1, in the first game. Then, in the second game, Quinnipiac took down Merrimack, 5-0.

Also in action on Friday was the first round of the Allentown regional. Penn State took down Michigan Tech, 8-0, before Michigan crushed Colgate, 11-1.

At the end of the day, teams that won outscored teams that lost 32-2.

Here are three takeaways from Friday's Bridgeport regional action.