3 NTDP candidates at the Northeast Pack playoffs

Conrad Fondrk is one of the best '07s in the country. (Mike Gridley)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – One of the most riveting storylines of each season in midget minor hockey is the march towards making USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

That was center stage at the Northeast Pack Playoffs as a few of the top 2007-born players in the country were at the Northford Ice Pavilion over the course of three days from Friday to Sunday. USA Hockey NTDP’s top two evaluators were in the rinks watching as this year’s hopefuls vied for attention.

About a dozen or so '07s at the Northeast Pack Playoffs were in various stages of contention at one point or another throughout the process.

There were three players who demonstrated based on their play over the weekend that they deserve to be held in the highest regard, in terms of making the 2023-24 USA Hockey NTDP U17 team.