3 New Englanders selected for 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp

Teddy Mutryn is committed to Boston College. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

One of the big results of USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp is players moving on to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp takes place July 26-30 in St. Paul, Minn. From there, players will be chosen to represent Team USA during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which is Aug. 5-10 in Edmonton.

Three players from the region are headed to St. Paul, Minn.

Forward Alex Donovan (Darien, Conn.) and defenseman Everett Baldwin (Providence, R.I.) were the two representatives from the New England District. Forward Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) is the lone player from the Massachusetts District, which is separate from New England in the eyes of USA Hockey, to move on.