New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

3 New Englanders make U.S. roster for U18 Men’s World Championship

Avatar photo
By

Teddy Mutryn (left) and Casey Mutryn were able to play a handful of games together this season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

When the U.S. U18 men's national team begin play in the IIHF U18 Men's Championship on Wednesday, three locals will represent the Red, White and Blue.

Forwards Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) made the team.

The tournament will be held in Frisco and Allen, Texas, from April 23-May 3. Ten countries will battle for the gold, as Team USA will be in Group B with Czechia, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland, while Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Slovakia.

It's no surprise that Gallant and the Mutryn brothers will be there.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

3 New Englanders make U.S. roster for U18 Men’s World Championship

When the U.S. U18 men's national team begins play in the IIHF U18 Men's Championship on Wednesday, three locals will represent the Red, White and…
Read More

After leaving Thayer at 15 for the USHL, Gavin Cornforth reflects on the last three years

Gavin Cornforth had a good idea of what he was up against when he left Thayer Academy at age 15 in 2022 to play for…
Read More

9 takeaways from the men’s college hockey recruiting trail, transfer portal

It's been roughly two months since our last look at the latest in men's college hockey recruiting. Now that the Division 1 season is over,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter