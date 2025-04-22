Teddy Mutryn (left) and Casey Mutryn were able to play a handful of games together this season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

When the U.S. U18 men's national team begin play in the IIHF U18 Men's Championship on Wednesday, three locals will represent the Red, White and Blue.

Forwards Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) made the team.

The tournament will be held in Frisco and Allen, Texas, from April 23-May 3. Ten countries will battle for the gold, as Team USA will be in Group B with Czechia, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland, while Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Slovakia.

It's no surprise that Gallant and the Mutryn brothers will be there.