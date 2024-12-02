New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

3 New Englanders make 2025 U.S. World Junior selection camp roster

Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)
Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the 2024 WJC final. (Getty Images)

Three New Englanders will be at USA Hockey's final evaluation camp for the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Boston College forwards Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.), along with Boston University forward Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) will be at the camp, which runs Dec. 16-17 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Leonard is enjoying a strong start to his sophomore season, leading the country in goals (11) and posting 17 points, which is tied for 10th. The fiery power forward was the eighth overall pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft and was a star for Pope Francis before moving to the U.S. National Team Development Program.

He was on the gold medal-winning squad, scoring an incredible goal in the championship and famously blowing a kiss to the crowd. He finished the tournament with three goals and six points.

