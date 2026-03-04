3 New Englanders invited to 2026 U.S. NTDP Evaluation Camp

Sam Lee was one of three New Englanders invited to NTDP camp. (USA Hockey/Jim Hibbard)

Every year, one of the biggest storylines surrounding 15O hockey players in the United States is the U.S. National Team Development Program.

The NTDP watches high-end 15O players throughout the fall and winter and then sends out invitations to Evaluation Camp.

Performing well at Evaluation Camp typically leads to making the team, which is a dream come true for most players.

Three New Englanders got the call to camp this year, which will be held from March 10-14 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.